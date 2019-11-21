Conway man faces a century behind bars if convicted following child pornography arrest

An Horry County man faces up to 100 years in prison after investigators say he possessed child pornography.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of Damion Demetrius Frazier on Thursday. Police say he possessed files of child pornography.

Frazier, 20, of Conway was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of minor. The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The Horry County Police Department and Coastal Carolina University Police Department assisted with this investigation, according to the AG’s office.

Frazier is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $100,000 bond.