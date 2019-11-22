Myrtle Beach cops arrest 1 accused of robbing an employee at Ocean Blvd beach store

A 28-year-old man is in cuffs and charged in connection to an armed robbery at an Ocean Boulevard store, police say.

Myrtle Beach police charged Kevin Donte Brown with armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Brown was charged on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the Manta Ray beach shop on Ocean Boulevard around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday for the reported robbery. According to police radio traffic, the suspect stole a cellphone from an employee. A handgun was used in the robbery.

While Myrtle Beach Police Department offered a brief statement on the arrest and incident on their social media accounts, a police report has yet to be posted on the department’s P2C website, which contains incident records, more than 48 hours after alleged robbery.

Armed robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.