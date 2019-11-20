Crime

Armed robbery reported at Ocean Boulevard beach shop, Myrtle Beach police on scene

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a reported armed robbery at an Ocean Boulevard store on Wednesday morning.

The suspect entered the Manta Ray surf shop, 1708 S. Ocean Blvd, showed an employee a silver gun and stole a cellphone, according to police radio traffic.

The suspect fled the area after the 10:45 a.m. robbery. The suspect was described as a black man wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans and in his 20s, according to police radio traffic.

Officers are on scene searching for the suspect in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Myrtle Beach police at (843) 918-1382.

