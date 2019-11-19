Myrtle Beach woman goes to sell iPhone and ends up the victim of a robbery

A meeting to sell an iPhone took a scary turn when a woman said she was robbed in a Food Lion parking lot while trying to complete the deal.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, Horry County police responded to the Belle Terre Boulevard Food Lion for a reported strong-armed robbery.

The victim, who lives in Myrtle Beach, said she made arrangements to sell her iPhone during a meeting in the Food Lion parking lot, according to a police report.

The man initially approached the victim’s car and she showed him the phone, the report states. The suspect said he had to get the money from his car and the woman followed him.

At the car, the man grabbed the phone from the victim’s hand. He then tried to close the door on her right wrist and fled, according to the report. The victim had only minor injuries when police arrived.

The suspect has since blocked the victim from being able to contact him, according to the report.

Some local agencies have created “internet safe zones,” such as the parking spots found at the Myrtle Beach police department on Oak Street. The area is under constant surveillance and allows people to safely complete an exchange.