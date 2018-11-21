The Myrtle Beach Police Department has installed a pair of signs in the parking lot of the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center at 1101 North Oak Street in Myrtle Beach deeming that area an “Internet Purchase Exchange Safe Zone.”
News

Purchase something from someone online? Myrtle Beach has created a safe exchange spot

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

November 21, 2018 09:29 PM

Have you made an online purchase from an individual and you’re looking for a safe place to complete the product exchange?

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has installed a pair of signs in the parking lot of the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center at 1101 North Oak Street in Myrtle Beach deeming that area an “Internet Purchase Exchange Safe Zone.”

The signs state that the area is under constant surveillance.

So if you have purchased something for Christmas from an individual, the police department parking lot would be a good place to make the exchange.

