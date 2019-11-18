3 shootings, 1 neighborhood: Socastee streets continue to see gunfire

For the third time in 10 days, gunfire was reported in the same Socastee neighborhood.

On Saturday night, a Strand Drive home was shot, according to a police report. On Nov. 8, two separate shootings were reported on Rittenhouse Road. A line of trees separates Strand Drive and Rittenhouse Road and both are near Socastee High School.

Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov previously said officers believed the Rittenhouse Road incidents were possibly linked. However, on Monday she said there was no indication the shooting on Strand Drive was connected to the previous two.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Strand Drive after a home was shot, according to a police report. The victim was not home at the time and said she didn’t know anyone in the area.

Police found shell casings at the scene and several shots went through the bedroom, bathroom and living room.

There was no suspect information listed in the report.

Around noon on Nov. 8, police also responded to the intersection of Socastee Boulevard and Rittenhouse Road, according to a police report. A victim said he was walking down Socastee Boulevard when he was shot.

Roughly 12 hours later, police again responded to Rittenhouse Road for a reported shooting. The victim said he was driving on S.C. Highway 707. When he turned on Rittenhouse Road, he saw an arm come out from the vehicle following him and then heard a series of gunshots, according to a report.

Police saw three bullet holes in the victim’s car.