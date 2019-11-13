Horry County police investigating two shootings on Socastee road, say events are linked

Two shootings — 12 hours apart — on the same Socastee road are believed to be linked, police officials say.

One incident happened around noon on Friday near the intersection of Socastee Boulevard and Rittenhouse Road, according to a police report. A victim said he was walking down Socastee Boulevard when he was shot.

The victim said he did not see the shooter, only that he heard the gunshots and felt a burning sensation. A vehicle stopped and checked on the victim. The driver then gave the victim a ride to the hospital, according to the report.

Socastee High School, which is near the intersection, went on lockdown shortly after that shooting.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Then, shortly before midnight, officers again responded to Rittenhouse Road for a reported shooting. The victim said he was driving on S.C. Highway 707. When he turned on Rittenhouse Road, he saw an arm come out from the vehicle following him and then heard a series of gunshots, according to a report.

Police saw three bullet holes in the victim’s car.

Horry County police spokesman Mikyala Moskov said police believe the shootings are linked. There was no suspect information included in either report.