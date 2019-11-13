Teen to be tried as an adult in connection to attack, rape of 71-year-old woman

A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection to the rape and assault of a 71-year-old woman in Surfside Beach.

The 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced Wednesday that Nicholas O. Rios, 16, will be prosecuted as an adult. He faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary and kidnapping.

On July 19, officers responded to Southwood Drive in Surfside Beach for a possible sexual assault, according to an Horry County police report. The incident was initially reported as a “fall,” but EMS asked for police after they deemed it suspicious.

The 71-year-old woman said she was significantly injured in a fall, according to the report. On the way to the hospital, the victim said she was attacked in her home by an intruder.

The victim had swelling to her face, bruising to her neck and arms and cuts, according to the report.

Rios faces life in prison if convicted.