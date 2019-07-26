Teen charged after attacking, raping a 71-year-old woman, Horry police say

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

One person has been charged in connection to a physical and sexual assault of a 71-year-old woman inside her home.

Horry County police charged an unnamed teen with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

On July 19, officers responded to Southwood Drive in Surfside Beach for a possible sexual assault, according to a police report. The incident was initially reported as a “fall,” but EMS asked for police after they deemed it suspicious.

The 71-year-old woman said she was significantly injured in a fall, according to the report. On the way to the hospital, the victim said she was attacked in her home by an intruder.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The victim had swelling to her face, bruising to her neck and arms and cuts, according to the report.

Horry police say the 16-year-old suspect has been transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice. There are no other suspects in the case.