Woman accused of hurting baby at Myrtle Beach daycare gets $7k bond

A Myrtle Beach daycare worker accused of hurting a baby made her first court appearance on Friday morning.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Lona Thomas, 51, on Thursday and charged her with with infliction of great bodily injury upon a child. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A judge set bond for Thomas at $7,500.

Police say the investigation started on Nov. 1 after an unresponsive infant was found at the Busy Bodies Child Care Center at 306 Highway 15. The 7-month-old victim is in critical condition at the hospital, according to the department.

The abuse happened while Thomas was feeding the baby, according to officials.

“All that he is going through is so hard,” the victim’s mother said, having difficulty speaking at the bond hearing while crying.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 843-918-1382.

Thomas said she has watched children for more than 20 years and has no criminal history. Several of her family members were in the courtroom for the hearing. A couple put their arms around each other and cried during the hearing.