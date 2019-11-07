Infant found unresponsive at Myrtle Beach daycare, 1 person charged, cops say

A Myrtle Beach day care worker is in jail in connection to an unresponsive infant found at the Busy Bodies Child Care Center.

Myrtle Beach police arrested and charged Lone Lee Thomas, 51, of Myrtle Beach, with infliction of great bodily injury upon a child.

Cpl. Thomas Vest confirmed that Thomas worked at Busy Bodies day care, 306 Highway 15.

Police say the investigation started on Nov. 1 after an unresponsive infant was found at the day care. The 7-month-old victim is in critical condition at the hospital, according to the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 843-918-1382.

Thomas is being held at Myrtle Beach jail awaiting a bond hearing. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.