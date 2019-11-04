Ex-Horry County police chief son’s again accused of drug possession

The son of former Horry County police Chief Saundra Rhodes was arrested for the second time this year on accusations of drug possession.

Conway police arrested Cameron Rhodes, 20, on Friday and charged him with possession of a controlled substance or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $2,000 bond on Saturday.

The same department also arrested Rhodes in February, when officers said they found a pound of marijuana and a stolen gun on Rhodes.

In the latest incident, police went to a Farmwood Circle residence for a noise complaint, according to a Conway police report. When officers arrived, they saw several people run from a suspicious vehicle, and a woman ran into a nearby home.

An officer detained the woman and noticed a marijuana smell in the home, according to the report.

Officers received permission to search the residence and found about 140 grams of marijuana in a backpack in Rhodes’ room, according to the report. Police said they also found a .38-special revolver underneath the mattress.

Saundra Rhodes resigned in 2016 as Horry County police chief. At the time, she said she wanted to spend more time with Cameron. The resignation came as the department was facing several civil lawsuits and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division was looking into officer misconduct in the department, including Allen Large.