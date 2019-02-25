Ex-Horry County police chief’s son arrested with pound of pot, stolen gun in Conway

The son of former Horry County police Chief Saundra Rhodes was arrested over the weekend with more than a pound of marijuana and a stolen gun, cops say.
Conway police charged Cameron Alexander Rhodes, 20, with unlawful carrying a pistol, sale/possession of a pistol by certain persons and two counts of drug distribution. He was released from J. Reuben Long after posting $10,000 bond.
On Saturday around 7 p.m., Conway police were near Smith Jones Park because of a complaint of possible drug activity.
An officer stopped a Nissan Altima and could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to an arrest report. Police detained Rhodes, who was the driver, and two passengers.
Rhodes told one officer he had a gun under his seat, the report states. Police checked the gun and it was reported stolen out of Horry County.
Police also found a backpack in the car, which Rhodes said belonged to him. Inside, officers found another gun and about one pound of marijuana, the report states.
They also found five Xanax bars, a scale and clear baggies. Rhodes also said he was selling the drugs, according to the report.
Saundra Rhodes resigned in 2016 as Horry County police chief. At the time she said she wanted to spend more time with Cameron. The resignation came as the department was facing several civil lawsuits and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division was looking into officer misconduct in the department, including Allen Large.
