Woman says her truck was stolen in strong-armed robbery outside of an Atlantic Beach club

A woman said a group of men stole her truck outside an Atlantic Beach club over the weekend and police found the crashed vehicle near the scene.

Horry County police responded to 29th Avenue South near the ocean around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday for a reported strong-armed robbery, according to a police report.

The victim said she was at the Off the Hook nightclub and was parking her truck across the street, according to the report. A group of men pulled the hood from her sweatshirt over her head and stole her truck.

Officers found the truck crashed at a nearby shopping center on 29th Avenue South, according to the report.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There was no evidence found to lead to possible suspects, according to the report. The case was turned over to Atlantic Beach police.

It was the second high-profile crime in Atlantic Beach during the past weekend. On Sunday, officers responded to a reported shooting near a club that was hosting an after-party for a rap concert. Police are still searching for suspects in connection to that incident.