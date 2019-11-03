Shooting reported near Atlantic Beach club hosting after-party following rap concert

Police are investigating a reported shooting near an Atlantic Beach club on Sunday morning.

According to Grand Strand News Alliance partners WPDE, the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Police are searching for suspects in the incident.

The shooting happened near Pearl’s Cabaret on 32nd Avenue. Pearl’s is also known as Club Drip. The establishment was hosting an after-party following rapper Kevin Gates’ concert at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach, according to its Facebook page.

The shooting was possibly a drive-by, according to police radio traffic. As officers arrived at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at the same time at Grand Strand Medical Center.

Atlantic Beach police Chief Quentin Robinson could not be reached in time for this report.

North Myrtle Beach police and Horry County police also responded to the reported shooting.

Club Drip posted to a message on its Facebook page on Sunday that read: “On behalf of the Club Drip family we would like to apologize for the confusion last night. The incident that happened is not related to Drip in anyway. We provide a safe environment for all our customers and will continue to every time you party with us.”