One charged in Carolina Forest shooting, other suspects still on the loose

One person was charged in connection to a Carolina Forest shooting that later led to a police chase throughout Horry County.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, Horry County responded to a shots fired call on Weeping Willow Drive near Carolina Forest. Shortly after the call, Taquan O’Dell Turner showed up at Grand Strand Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Myrtle Beach then tried to stop a car in connection to the case, but the suspect fled towards Conway where they escaped on foot.

Police charged Turner, 19, of Conway, with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.

Horry police officials say the initial incident was an attempted armed robbery that led to shots being fired. Police say other people were involved in the incident and ask for the community’s help identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Horry police at (843) 248-1520.