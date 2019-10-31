Police search for suspects after one person was shot in Myrtle Beach area

Local police are searching for suspects who fled law enforcement following a reported shooting.

Around 4:40 a.m. a victim was dropped off at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with two gunshot wounds, according to police radio traffic and Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov.

Myrtle Beach police tried to stop a car suspected in the shooting, but it fled, according to Moskov.

The chase went along U.S. 501 into Conway. The suspect fled from Conway police on foot near Brown Street and Whittemore Park Middle School, according to police radio traffic.

No arrests have been made in connection to the case.

The incident may be related to shots fired report near Carolina Forest, Moskov said.