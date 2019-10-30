Man accused of murder in missing person case makes first Horry County court appearance

A man accused of murder in connection to a missing person case will remain in jail as he awaits trial.

Darrell Land was in a Horry County courtroom on Wednesday to make his initial appearance. A judge denied him bond on the murder charge, as only a circuit court judge can set bail.

On Thursday, Horry County police announced Land was charged with killing Arnold Bennett, 36. Land caused the death of Bennett, according to his arrest warrant, though it does not detail how Bennett was murdered. Land caused Bennett’s death at a Sandridge Drive residence in the Little River area on Aug. 4. It was the same area police later found human remains.

Land appeared in an orange jumpsuit for his hearing and only spoke to answer the judge’s questions.

Bennett was first reported missing to Myrtle Beach police on Aug. 7. Days later, Horry County police joined the investigation into his disappearance.

The remains were found on Aug. 30 along a dirt road near Sandridge Drive.

Bennett’s mother, Donna Powell, lives in Maryland and visited the Myrtle Beach area in mid-August looking for her son. She said relatives assured her they believed Bennett was OK, but she saw several spiritual signs that led to a different thought.

“I just felt something was not right,” Powell said. She added, “Every day, I wake up thinking about Arnold.”

Bennett, 36, moved to Horry County with other family members, Powell said. He had two children, and his mom said, “he was a good dad.” Powell described her son as eager, happy, loving and someone who made others laugh.

“He was a giving person,” Powell said. “He would give his all.”

Land has an extensive criminal history in South Carolina, mostly in Chester County, according to a background report. In 2008, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges including second-degree burglary, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and grand larceny.