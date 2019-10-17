Police arrest 1, seek second suspect in connection to robbery near Coastal Carolina

Conway police have arrested one person - and are searching for a second suspect - in connection to a robbery and shots fired near Coastal Carolina University.

On Oct. 2, Conway police went to the Coastal Club Apartments for a reported shooting.

The victim said two people robbed him and a gun went off during a struggle with the suspects, according to Conway police.

Conway officers arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the incident on Wednesday. Authorities charged him with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Tra’shaun Xavier Rush, 24, has also been named a suspect, and police are asking for the public’s help locating him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Conway police at 843-248-1790.