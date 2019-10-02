Update: Conway Police are investigating shooting near Coastal Carolina University campus

Coastal Carolina police block off an intersection earlier this year. jbell@thesunnews.com

No one was injured in an apparent shooting at an apartment complex near the Coastal Carolina University campus early Wednesday evening, according to City of Conway public information officer Taylor Newell.

Newell said Conway Police responded to a reported shooting at the off-campus Coastal Club Apartments complex around 7 p.m. Wednesday and found evidence that a gun was fired but no one was shot.

Coastal Carolina put out an alert around 7:20 p.m. on social media including its Facebook and Twitter pages, urging students in the Coastal Club Apartments complex to shelter in place due to a shooting.

About an hour later, the university updated the situation, stating police were on the scene and there was no immediate threat to campus or the area.

CCU campus police are assisting Conway Police, Newell said. The case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.