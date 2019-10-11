Crime

An employee stole thousands of dollars from a popular Myrtle Beach restaurant, cops say

An employee at a popular, Ocean Boulevard restaurant stole upwards of $16,000 from a safe, according to an arrest warrant.

Myrtle Beach police charged Mitchell Cade McCauley, 20, with grand larceny on Thursday. If convicted, McCauley faces up to 10 years in prison.

On Aug. 2, McCauley went into the Tin Roof office, where the safe with deposits and change is stored, according to the warrant.

McCauley stole between $12,240 and $16,151, according to the report.

Surveillance video showed McCauley going into the office and taking the money. He was an employee at the restaurant, but did not have access to the safe, according to the warrant.

