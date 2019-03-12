This Myrtle Beach oceanfront restaurant and bar serves up music, tasty Southern cuisine

Straight from the heart of Southern music, Tin Roof on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach is quickly reaching its first year as a part of the Grand Strand. Originating in Nashville, this growing music scene now has over a dozen locations from our own East Coast to the West Coast, from the Gulf all the way up to the Great Lakes.
Sitting at the top of The Blvd building and facing the ocean, Tin Roof is made up of three different eating areas, including an outdoor bar. While the slow season continues to crawl its way to a close, generally only one dining area tends to be open. Yet as the weather continues to warm up, the rhythm of this place should pick up as well.
Most guests tend to notice the view when first arriving, and if not the waves then surely the funky décor such as the dolls nailed to the bar posts, or the squinting sumo wrestler. Fittingly, a tin roof hangs over the bars, and a wooden stage shines bright, welcoming musicians of all sorts to perform. Every other television hanging up will be playing the current background song’s music video.
Tin Roof’s food menu devotes itself to an upscale pub feel while sticking to its Southern foundation. Easy finger foods include pork rinds, wings and fried pickles, while its Dixie Biscuits and Fried Green Tomatoes take the appetizers up a notch.
Guests can order tacos individually or choose three for $10, or perhaps enjoy one of the different quesadilla options. Sandwich options range from barbeque pulled pork to Tin Roof’s twist on a cheesesteak, which has its spicy pimento cheese added to it. Bigger entrees come with two sides and are very much Southern comfort foods, like the chicken and waffles or fried fish plate.
Behind the many bars is a decent assortment of beer, wine, and liquor, a small selection of which is on rotation. Tin Roof has also created a few unique cocktails of its own like the popular shooters and crushes. Customers can enjoy small discounts during Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on a daily basis.
More often than not, live music is a part of the experience in the evenings and continuing on deep into nights. The restaurant also hosts events like paint night and trivia, plus themed parties for holidays, so checking out its calendar online can help plan your visit. The night scene gets loud and crowded, as is expected, and service can occasionally be touch and go, something the team has been working on improving since the opening.
With a passion for music and roots buried in the South, Tin Roof has proved itself to be a fitting addition to Myrtle Beach. No matter what, Tin Roof hopes you’ll leave filled with music in your heart and food in your belly.
If you go
What: Tin Roof
Where: 1410 N. Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
Hours: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. Sun-Thu, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. Fri-Sat
Information: tinroofmyrtlebeach.com, 843-945-9867
Price: $3-10 starters, $10-16 entrees
