Duo arrested in connection to armed robbery in Coastal Grand Mall parking lot

SHARE COPY LINK

Two people have been charged in connection to an armed robbery at the Coastal Grand Mall earlier this week.

Myrtle Beach police announced the arrest of Emelia Elizabeth Linton, 25, and Matthew James Evans, 29, both of Myrtle Beach. They were each charged with armed robbery.

Police say they arrested the two after a traffic stop around 6 p.m. Wednesday near South Kings Highway and South Ocean Boulevard.

Myrtle Beach officers responded to Dillard’s around 5 p.m. Monday for the reported robbery, according to a police report. Cpl. Thomas Vest, spokesman with MBPD, said a person was robbed, and a weapon was brandished.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There were no injuries in the incident, Vest said.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News crime Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery at Coastal Grand Mall October 08, 2019 11:19 AM