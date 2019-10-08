Myrtle Beach police investigating armed robbery at Coastal Grand Mall

SHARE COPY LINK

A person was the victim of an armed robbery at the Coastal Grand Mall, and police are investigating.

Myrtle Beach police responded to Dillard’s around 5 p.m. Monday for the reported robbery, according to a police report. Cpl. Thomas Vest said a person was robbed, and a weapon was brandished.

There were no injuries in the incident, Vest said. Officers have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 19022834.

