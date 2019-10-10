Conway police seek 17-year-old shooting suspect, considered armed and dangerous

SHARE COPY LINK

Conway police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a shooting from last month.

Eric Lamont Deery Jr., 17, was identified as the suspect and is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for attempted murder and other weapons charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Conway police at 843-248-1790 or call 911.

On Sept. 26, officers responded to the Beaty Street and Racepath Avenue around 9 p.m. and saw the victim on the ground with several gunshot wounds to the lower-and middle-right side of his body, according to a police report and Conway Spokeswoman June Wood.

The victim did not cooperate with police, according to Wood.

According to jail records, Deery was released from J. Reuben Long Detention in April. He was booked in on a strong-armed robbery charge.