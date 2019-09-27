Crime

Man shot several times in downtown Conway. Police continue search for suspects

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in downtown Conway on Thursday night, and police continue to look for suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting on Beaty Street near Racepath Avenue is asked to contact Conway police at 843-248-1790.

Officers responded to the area around 9 p.m. and saw the victim on the ground with several gunshot wounds to the lower-and middle-right side of his body, according to a police report and Conway spokeswoman June Wood.

The victim did not cooperate with police, according to Wood.

The teen was taken to the hospital. Wood did not have an update on his condition.

Police secured the scene and interviewed witnesses. Nearby residents were alerted to the shooting through the city’s messaging system.

Conway officers have not released any details about possible suspects in the case.

