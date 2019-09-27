Woman suspected of leading cops on a high-speed chase in Horry County gets ticket to jail

Police chase a car going wrong way on S.C. Highway 31 Police chased a car going the wrong way on S.C. Highway 31 on Saturday afternoon. The chase appeared to end when the car blew a tired while trying to outrace officers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police chased a car going the wrong way on S.C. Highway 31 on Saturday afternoon. The chase appeared to end when the car blew a tired while trying to outrace officers.

A 49-year-old woman faces a host of charges for leading police on a 30-minute chase last week.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins confirmed Claudine Danieleski was charged in connection to the chase. She was booked into J. Reuben Long around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Police charged Danieleski with second-offense DUI, failure to stop for blue lights, two counts of assault while resisting arrest and two counts of hit and run.

The chase — which happened in the middle of a Saturday through some of the area’s busiest roads — only ended when Danieleski crashed her car. Part of the chase was filmed by witnesses whose videos were shared.

The chase happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 21 as officers — who were responding for an impaired driver call near the Waterbridge neighborhood — followed the vehicle doing 50 mph on Carolina Forest Boulevard, according to Collins. As police chased, the driver — identified as Danieleski — blew through stop lights on River Oaks Drive and International Drive, according to police radio traffic.

She then went down the wrong way on S.C. Highway 31, according to police radio traffic. Speeds exceeded 90 mph.

As South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers tried to position themselves to stop Danieleski, she continued on S.C. 31. That is when a witness recorded part of the chase on a video.

The video showed a red car heading south in the northbound lanes before it reaches a group of cars and smoke from the area. A witness said the red vehicle “rammed its way out” as police approached with guns drawn. Police radio traffic indicated Danieleski hit at least one cop car and then continued driving — this time northbound in the southbound lanes.

Danieleski exited onto International Drive, where police lost slight, according to police radio traffic.

Minutes later, 911 received calls about the suspect vehicle being on U.S. Highway 17 near 62nd Avenue North. As police were on the way, Danieleski wrecked into a ditch near Grande Dunes and Pirate’s Voyage.