Driver leads police on high-speed chase in Horry County, ‘ramming’ cop cars along the way

A 30-minute police chase through Carolina Forest and onto S.C. 31 included speeding, car crashes and driving on the wrong side of the road, according to a witness and police radio traffic.

The chase happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday as officers followed the vehicle doing 50 mph on Carolina Forest Boulevard. As police chased, the driver — reported to be a woman in her mid-30s — blew through stop lights on River Oaks Drive and International Drive, according to police radio traffic.

She then went down the wrong way on S.C. Highway 31, according to police radio traffic. Speeds exceeded 90 mph.

As South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers tried to position themselves to stop the driver, she continued on S.C. 31. That is when a witness recorded part of the chase on a video.

The video showed a red car heading south in the northbound lanes before it reaches a group of cars and smoke from the area. A witness said the red vehicle “rammed its way out” as police approached with guns drawn. Police radio traffic indicated the driver hit at least one cop car and then continued driving — this time northbound in the southbound lanes.

The driver exited onto International Drive, where police lost slight, according to police radio traffic.

Minutes later, 911 received calls about the suspect vehicle being on U.S. Highway 17 near 62nd Avenue North. As police were on the way, it was reported the driver wrecked near Grande Dunes and Pirate’s Voyage, police traffic indicated.

There is no word on what led to the chase or the woman’s charges. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers did not respond in time for this report.