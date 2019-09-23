Horry County police working to determine if remains found near Little River are human

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Horry County police is working to determine if remains found near Little River over the weekend are human.

Officers responded to Waties Island around 10:15 a.m. Saturday for a report of possible human bones, according to police. A group doing trash clean-up on the island found the bones.

Police and the Horry County Coroner’s Office went to the scene to collect the bones.

The coroner’s office will work to determine if the remains are human, according to police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police say there is no evidence of a crime in connection to the remains.