Crime
Horry County police working to determine if remains found near Little River are human
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Horry County police is working to determine if remains found near Little River over the weekend are human.
Officers responded to Waties Island around 10:15 a.m. Saturday for a report of possible human bones, according to police. A group doing trash clean-up on the island found the bones.
Police and the Horry County Coroner’s Office went to the scene to collect the bones.
The coroner’s office will work to determine if the remains are human, according to police.
Police say there is no evidence of a crime in connection to the remains.
Comments