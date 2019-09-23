Crime

Horry police make arrest in connection to Dunkin’ Donuts robbery

Horry County police arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to a robbery at a Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins last week.

Corey Tyler Busch was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sunday. Horry County police charged him with armed robbery.

Officers say Busch robbed the restaurant at 8709 Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach around 7 a.m. The robbery victim provided details of the suspect, which allowed police to create a sketch.

Authorities received a call shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday and the suspect evaded police and shed the clothes he was wearing during the robbery, resulting in a lengthy search that involved several officers, according to HCPD.

Busch is being held without bond.

