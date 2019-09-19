Crime
Police release sketch of suspect in Myrtle Beach area Dunkin’ Donuts robbery
The Horry County Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying the person responsible for robbing a local Dunkin’ Donuts, and has released a sketch of the suspect.
A man is believed to have robbed the Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins restaurant located at 8709 Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim of the robbery was able to provide detailed information about the suspect’s appearance, and a forensic sketch has been created.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Horry County Police at 843-915-8477.
