Crime
Myrtle Beach man facing decades in prison on child porn charges
A Myrtle Beach man faces up to 40 years in prison for allegedly distributing multiple files of child pornography.
William Raymond Jones, 29, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four second-degree counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, which will prosecute the case.
Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest with assistance from the Coastal Carolina University Police Department.
Jones, who has related charges pending in Florida, faces up to 10 years in prison for each felony count.
