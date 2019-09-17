Myrtle Beach man arrested on child porn charges, faces up to 40 years in prison

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A Myrtle Beach man is facing up to 40 years in prison after being arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of minors.

Russell Ray Johnston IV, 36, was arrested Sept. 12 by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Johnston, who investigators say possessed multiple files of child pornography.

Johnston is charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and each felony offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

J. Reuben Long Detention records show Johnston is still incarcerated and was simultaneously charged with third-degree burglary.