North Myrtle Beach police officer resigns following domestic violence arrest

A North Myrtle Beach police officer resigned shortly after being arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Lance Cpl. David Gregory King resigned Sept. 11, according to City Spokesman Pat Dowling. He was arrested by Horry County police on Sept. 7 and suspended from the department without pay that same day.

The arrest report was light on details, noting just that officers responded to Marsh Rabbit Drive in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County in reference to a domestic dispute and that, after interviewing all parties involved, they determined there was probable cause for an arrest.