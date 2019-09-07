North Myrtle Beach police officer arrested, charged with domestic violence

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A North Myrtle Beach police officer was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with third degree domestic violence, according to Horry County Sheriff’s Office bookings page.

J. Reuben Long Detention Center records show LCpl. David Gregory King was booked by Horry County Police into jail at 1:07 a.m. and remains in custody Saturday afternoon with no bail set.

The arrest report was light on details, noting just that officers responded to Marsh Rabbit Drive in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County in reference to a domestic dispute and that, after interviewing all parties involved, they determined there was probable cause for an arrest.

North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling wrote in an email that it would be inappropriate for the city to comment on the case.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Horry County Police made the arrest based on evidence they collected,” he wrote. “The case will now make its way through the court system.

“The City can and is reviewing the situation in terms of its personnel regulations.”