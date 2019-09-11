A Conway man admitted to killing a baby and now will spend decades in prison

How long you could spend in jail for child abuse South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for child abuse in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for child abuse in the state of South Carolina.

A man will serve 20 years in prison after admitting to killing an infant.

Demond Marquise Hannah, 22, of Conway, pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse during a hearing in Horry County court on Tuesday watching the baby at a Conway residence.

The mother was away and the child quickly became unresponsive, according to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The infant went to Conway Medical Center and then was taken by helicopter to the Medical University of South Carolina. The baby boy later died.

The child had injuries consistent with being violently shaken, according to the Solicitor’s Office.

