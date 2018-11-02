Two-month-old baby beaten to death by father in Conway, cops say

Conway police say a 21-year-old South Carolina man murdered his 2-month-old baby who suffered multiple injuries last month.
Demond Marquise Hannah, of Scranton, is charged with homicide by child abuse, unlawful neglect of a child, abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child and second-degree domestic violence.
Authorities said Hannah intentionally caused his 2-month-old child to suffer multiple life-threatening injuries on his body at a 1204 12th Avenue apartment. Warrants said the child was in Hannah’s custody Oct. 8 during the time of the incident.
Officers responded to Conway Hospital, 300 Singleton Ridge Rd., in reference to an unresponsive child. The child was then placed into emergency protective custody.
Hannah was denied bond on all charges, said Conway Spokesperson Taylor Newell.
According to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division background check, Hannah was charged with attempted murder in 2014 in Florence County. The charge was dropped in 2016.
