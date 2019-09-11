Two suspects in Food Lion murder, robbery spree could soon be out of jail

Murder suspects on the run after murder, attempted carjacking, armed robberies Horry County police are looking for men who they say murdered a person sitting in a car Wednesday at a Longs grocery store. The suspects fled and committed armed robberies after the initial incident, police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County police are looking for men who they say murdered a person sitting in a car Wednesday at a Longs grocery store. The suspects fled and committed armed robberies after the initial incident, police said.

Two suspects in a murder and armed robbery spree could soon get out of jail if they post bond.

A judge on Tuesday set bond at $100,000 for Stephon Miller and $50,000 for Rodney Gore. Both suspects were in a Horry County courtroom for bond hearings.

Miller, Gore and James Bellamy were all charged in connection with the shooting of Gerard Celentano, 57, in August 2018. They fled the scene and are accused of committing a series of robberies, officials have said.

Police say the suspects also tried to force a store employee in the parking lot to unlock the Food Lion store.

Officers were later called to the Carolina Inn off U.S. 701 around 11 p.m. for a reported robbery. An employee said two people entered, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The suspects were described as two black men wearing black shirts and blue pants with black shirts covering their faces except for their eyes, according to a police report. The suspects fled the hotel in a Nissan Altima.

Police say Gore dropped off the other suspects in the Food Lion lot before the murder.

A short time later, officers responded to a report of a strong-armed robbery on Fox Bay Road. That robbery happened about 3 miles from the Carolina Inn.

The victim’s truck broke down along the road, and he said two black men pulled up next to him. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s phone and wallet and fled the area. The victim described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark color Dodge Dart, according to a police report.

Officers also say the suspects committed a robbery at the Sun-Do convenience store in Chadbourn, North Carolina, around 11:20 p.m. An employee said he saw a gray sedan pull into the lot, and then two black men rushed into the store with their guns drawn.

Video surveillance showed two men wearing dark clothing with their faces covered. They forced customers to the ground at gunpoint and took the register as they fled the store.