Man who dropped off suspects before Longs grocery store murder arrested, police say

The man accused of dropping off a trio that murdered a man in a Longs Food Lion parking lot was arrested by police.

On Thursday, Horry County police announced the arrest of Rodney Gore on a charge of accessory before a felony. Witness statements put Gore at the scene of the incident in August.

Police say Gore dropped off three people with guns at the Food Lion on East Highway 905. The suspect then robbed and murdered Gerard Celentano, 57. They fled the scene and are accused of committing a series of robberies.





Police say the suspects also tried to force a store employee in the parking lot to unlock the Food Lion store.

Officers were then called to the Carolina Inn off U.S. Highway 701 at about 11 p.m. for a reported robbery. An employee said two people entered, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The suspects were described as two black men wearing black shirts and blue pants with black shirts covering their faces except for their eyes, according to a police report. The suspects fled the hotel in a Nissan Altima.

A short time later, officers responded to a report of a strong-armed robbery on Fox Bay Road. That robbery happened about three miles from the Carolina Inn.

The victim’s truck broke down along the road and he said two black men pulled up next to him. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s phone and wallet and fled the area. The victim described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark color Dodge Dart, according to a police report.

Officers also say the suspects committed a robbery at the Sun-Do convenience store in Chadbourn, North Carolina at about 11:20 p.m. An employee said he saw a gray Sedan pull into the lot, and then two black men rushed into the store with their guns drawn. Video surveillance showed two black men wearing dark clothing with their faces covered. They forced customers to the ground at gunpoint and took the register as they fled the store.

Gore is currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Last month, police charged Stephon Miller with murder in connection to the case. Days after the incident, officers arrested James Bellamy and charged him with murder, kidnapping and armed robbery counts.