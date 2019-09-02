Myrtle Beach Police: Man riding with motorcycle victim who died charged with DUI

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A 67-year-old man faces a DUI charge as police say he was riding with a woman before a fatal motorcycle crash.

Myrtle Beach police arrested and charged Stephen Thomas Saldo in connection to the Sunday night incident.

Jennifer Wing, 58, of Myrtle Beach, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center from injuries she suffered in the 9 p.m. crash, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The wreck was reported near the intersection of Harrelson Boulevard and Radar Road.

According to Myrtle Beach police, officers arrived at the crash and determined Saldo was riding with Wing before she crashed. Police spoke to Saldo who smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. He told officers that he had a “few drinks” before driving his motorcycle, the report says.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saldo did not want to take any field sobriety test or provide a breath sample, according to a police report.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News local Myrtle Beach woman dies following motorcycle crash September 02, 2019 09:15 AM