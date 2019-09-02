Local
Myrtle Beach woman dies following motorcycle crash
A 58-year-old woman died at a local hospital Sunday night following a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach.
The fatal wreck happened at Harrelson Boulevard and Radar Road. Jennifer Wing of Myrtle Beach died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center from injuries she suffered in the crash, according to Patty Bellamy, deputy coroner with the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Myrtle Beach police are investigating the crash.
