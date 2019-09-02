Myrtle Beach woman dies following motorcycle crash

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A 58-year-old woman died at a local hospital Sunday night following a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach.

The fatal wreck happened at Harrelson Boulevard and Radar Road. Jennifer Wing of Myrtle Beach died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center from injuries she suffered in the crash, according to Patty Bellamy, deputy coroner with the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating the crash.