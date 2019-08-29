Crime

Myrtle Beach police say 43-year-old performed sex act in front of teen at hotel

A man performed a sex act in front of a teen as she slept on a Myrtle Beach hotel couch, according to an arrest warrant.

Myrtle Beach police arrested and charged Donald Ray Bracey, 43, with third-degree criminal sexual conduct on Thursday.

The alleged incident happened on Aug. 5 in a Bay View Resort room, 504 N. Ocean Blvd., according to an arrest warrant. The victim told her mom that Bracey sexually assaulted her while she slept.

The 13-year-old girl told police she was sleeping on the couch and felt something rubbing against her. She turned around and saw Bracey performing a sex act, according to the warrant.

The warrants do not detail if Bracey knew the victim before the alleged assault.

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

