Two charged after Horry County police find drugs, gun during bust
Two people face charges after a drug bust in Horry County earlier this week.
On Monday, Horry County police Narcotics & Vice Street Crime units used a search warrant for a home in the 1000 block of S.C. Highway 548 after a drug investigation, according to the agency.
Officer seized nearly a gram of heroin, about 12.5 grams of methamphetamine, a gun and more than $5,000, according to the agency.
Police charged Crystal Lynn Cribb, 36, of Conway, with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver heroin. Bruce Junior Smith, 36, of Conway, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver heroin.
Both suspects were released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center after posting bail.
