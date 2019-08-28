Two charged after Horry County police find drugs, gun during bust

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Two people face charges after a drug bust in Horry County earlier this week.

On Monday, Horry County police Narcotics & Vice Street Crime units used a search warrant for a home in the 1000 block of S.C. Highway 548 after a drug investigation, according to the agency.

Officer seized nearly a gram of heroin, about 12.5 grams of methamphetamine, a gun and more than $5,000, according to the agency.

Police charged Crystal Lynn Cribb, 36, of Conway, with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver heroin. Bruce Junior Smith, 36, of Conway, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Both suspects were released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center after posting bail.