Crime
Horry County police find multiple stolen guns in drug raid outside of Conway
Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina
Horry County police found three stolen guns during a raid on Kitty Lane outside of Conway, according to a news release.
On Aug. 22, police arrested Leon Darnell Womack, 35, of Conway, on charges, including trafficking heroin, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and three counts of possession of a stolen gun.
In total, 10 guns were found, along with 9.7 grams of heroin, 3.6 grams of methamphetamine and 0.9 grams of cocaine, police said.
Womack was sent out for home detention, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s website.
Comments