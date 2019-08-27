Horry County police find multiple stolen guns in drug raid outside of Conway

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Horry County police found three stolen guns during a raid on Kitty Lane outside of Conway, according to a news release.

On Aug. 22, police arrested Leon Darnell Womack, 35, of Conway, on charges, including trafficking heroin, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and three counts of possession of a stolen gun.

Leon Darnell Womack

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In total, 10 guns were found, along with 9.7 grams of heroin, 3.6 grams of methamphetamine and 0.9 grams of cocaine, police said.

Womack was sent out for home detention, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s website.