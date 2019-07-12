They held a door shut for protection from a machete-wielding attacker: Horry PD report

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A man had to hold a door shut while an attacker stabbed at him with a machete through the barricade, according to a police report.

Horry County police arrested Andrew Jeremy Brown, 24, and charged him with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and malicious injury to property in connection to the incident. He is currently being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

Police responded to a Tibton Circle home in the Myrtle Beach area around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported home invasion.

One victim, a 24-year-old woman, said she met with Brown in his vehicle in front of the home for a drug deal, according to the report. A dispute started, and Brown started to hit the woman.

She escaped, ran into the home and locked the door, the report states. Brown kicked in the door and started to swing a machete. The woman ran to a back room where the second victim was waiting, the report states.

The second victim, a 26-year-old man, tried to hold the door shut while Brown stabbed at him through the door with the machete, according to the report. The woman hid in a closet as the man held the door shut.

Both victims escaped through a window.

One victim had a cut to his hand where Brown stabbed through the door, according to the report. The woman had a cut to her chest and red marks on her face. The woman told police she knew Brown and had bought marijuana from him previously.