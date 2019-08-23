3 men, including witness in Moorer trial, charged in connection to car break-ins

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

Three men face a host of charges for their roles in alleged break-ins in the Conway area, police say.

One of the men arrested, Donald Demarino, was a witness in the trials against Tammy and Sidney Moorer. Demarino was charged with six counts of breaking and entering auto, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Conway police also charged Jason Geilenberg with six counts of breaking and entering auto, two counts of financial transaction card fraud, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm by certain persons. Eddie Detres was arrested and faces six counts of breaking and entering auto, two counts of financial transaction card fraud and possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday, Conway police went to the Pecan Grove neighborhood off S.C. Highway 701 for multiple car break-in reports, according to the agency.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The investigation led police to a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Church Street Walmart. Inside the car were the three suspects from the auto break-ins, according to the agency.

All three suspects remain in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday afternoon.

Demarino gained local notoriety when he testified during Tammy Moorer’s kidnapping trial in October. Tammy Moorer was charged in connection to the disappearance of Heather Elvis in December 2013.

Co-defendant Sidney Moorer is set for his retrial on the charges in the coming weeks.

During Tammy Moorer’s trial, Demarino testified he saw a photo of Elvis after she reportedly went missing. In the photo, Elvis did not appear as she could walk or talk, he said.