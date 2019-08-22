He was mad over sexual exploits so he doused her in lighter fluid, Myrtle Beach cops say

What to do if you think a friend might be a victim of domestic violence Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim.

A woman was sprayed with grill starting fluid while numerous lighters were within reach during a fight with a 35-year-old man, according to a police report.

Myrtle Beach officers responded to a S.C. Highway 15 home for a possible assault around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. The victim said she got into an argument with Steven Christopher Owens after she refused to get him drugs, according to the report.

The victim said Owens pushed her when he was mad about issues from earlier in the day, the report says. He got more upset over sexual situations and grabbed a bottle of grill starting fluid and sprayed the victim.

Once the victim was doused, Owens said he would set her on fire, according to the report. The woman fled the area and called police.

Owens said the argument with her stemmed from an ongoing issue over her having sex with drug dealers in exchange for narcotics, according to the report. He added he wanted her to stop using drugs and only be with him. He denied spraying the victim with lighter fluid.

Officers could smell the starting fluid on the victim and saw a spot on the deck where the incident took place, according to the report.

There were several lighters in the area, and Owens had a lighter in his pocket, according to the report.

Myrtle Beach police arrested and charged Owens with first-degree domestic violence.