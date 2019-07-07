Woman slits her own car tires, is hit with gaming console in fight with domestic partner

How long you could spend in jail for assault and battery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina.

A woman punctured the tires of her own vehicle so her partner wouldn’t take off in it and later was hit in the face with a gaming console as retaliation during the incident, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Now, both — 26-year-old Azoya Tsar Johnson and 23-year-old Chinelle Akhalia Henry — are facing assault charges.

At approximately 12:36 p.m. Saturday, police went to 1235 Piper’s Point Lane in reference to a domestic violence incident, the report states. An officer spoke to both women, who have been in a relationship for three years, according to the report.

Johnson said she took Henry to the ATM to get money earlier that day and when they got home she sat down to eat and call her friend, the report states. She said that while she was on the phone, Henry grabbed the keys to her car and tried to take it, according to the report.

Johnson said she didn’t want Henry to take the vehicle and she went to grab the keys from her before a brief struggle — in which both suffered minor cuts — ensued, the report states. Johnson then ran outside and puncture the tires with a pair of scissors so Henry could not leave in her car, according to the report.

Henry described Johnson’s attempt to take the keys from her as an attack, the report states. When both went back inside their apartment, Henry threw a gaming console and struck Johnson on the cheek, according to the report.

The officer noted small cuts on Johnson’s hands and cheek and small lacerations on Henry’s hands, though neither requested medical consultation, the report states. Both admitted to hitting each other, according to the report.

Both were arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence.