Longs criminal going back to prison for life after raping a teen during a home invasion

A Longs man previously convicted of manslaughter will be heading back to prison for life after invading a home and raping a teenage girl, according to the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.

On Wednesday, a jury convicted Jeremy Williams, 37, of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Senior Assistant Solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter.

Williams was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the burglary charge and the kidnapping charge. He received a 30-year sentence for the sexual assault and armed robbery charge, 10 years for assault and five years for the weapons charge, and those sentences will run concurrently, officials said.

On Aug. 11, 2016, four men busted through the door of a Longs home and held two boys, ages 8 and 12, and a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint while they burglarized the home, Walter said. Two men, including Williams, sexually assaulted the girl, according to officials.

DNA evidence identified Williams in addition to the children and teen identifying him, according to the solicitor’s office.

Williams was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2006. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison, and was released in Dec. 2015.

“He committed this crime and changed the lives of these victims forever,” Walter said. “Life without parole is the only just sentence.”

