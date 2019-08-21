Crime

Myrtle Beach foster mom kicked teen out of house for stealing her pot, cash, cops say

Unlawful neglect of a child is a felony charge in South Carolina. It can be punished by up to 10 years in prison. By

A foster mom claimed a teen in her care stole her marijuana and money and kicked the child out of the house, according to arrest warrants.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Kelli Halford, 38, and charged her with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

Officers spoke to the 14-year-old victim on Tuesday who said her foster mother, Halford, accused her of stealing marijuana and money. Halford kicked the teen out of the house and would not let her return, according to the warrants.

Police say they spoke to Halford, who admitted to having marijuana in the house while the teen lived at the home.

Halford put the victim at risk by having drugs in the house, and then by abandoning the child, according to the warrants.

Unlawful neglect of a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

